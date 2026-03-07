Iloilo mayors call for respectful discourse after Suntay's remarks

ILOILO CITY — The League of Municipalities of the Philippines Iloilo Chapter (LMP–Iloilo) has expressed concern over remarks made by Quezon City 4th District Rep. Jesus Manuel Angel Suntay during a recent House committee hearing, saying statements perceived as disrespectful toward women undermine the standards expected from public officials.

In a statement, the group of municipal mayors emphasized that public office carries the responsibility of maintaining the highest level of conduct, especially in official forums where words carry significant weight.

“Statements that may demean, objectify, or diminish the dignity of women run contrary to the principles of gender equality and respectful public discourse that our institutions seek to promote,” the organization said.

The group also noted that the issue comes at a time when the country is observing National Women’s Month, a period dedicated to recognizing the contributions of women and reaffirming commitments to protect their rights, safety, and empowerment.

According to LMP–Iloilo, local governments across the province have long supported gender and development initiatives aimed at safeguarding women from harassment and discrimination while promoting safe and respectful communities.

“These programs reflect our belief that leadership must always be anchored on integrity, responsibility, and respect for every individual,” the group added.

The mayors stressed that accountability remains a key pillar of public service, saying that humility and responsibility among leaders help strengthen public trust in government institutions.

LMP–Iloilo reiterated its commitment to uphold the dignity of women and promote equality, stressing that public leadership must continue to embody respect, decency, and accountability expected by the people.