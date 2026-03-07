DepEd-NCR holds first unified admissions test for science high schools



The Department of Education–National Capital Region (DepEd-NCR) administers Unified Science High School Admissions Test (USHAT) 2026 to consolidate multiple entrance tests into a single standardized assessment for School Year 2026–2027.



“With USHAT 2026, we are introducing a standardized admissions framework that promotes fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all applicants,” said Jocelyn Andaya, DepEd assistant secretary and concurrent DepEd-NCR regional director.



The computer-based examination was administered to nearly 8,000 examinees seeking admission to 18 public science high schools in the National Capital Region. These include the regional science high school as well as 17 legislated science high schools operated by local governments and DepEd.



Under the new system, applicants should submit a single application and take one examination. During the test, students can indicate up to five preferred science high schools where they wish to enroll.



The applicants’ scores will be ranked separately for each school they selected, alongside other students who chose the same institution. Depending on their ranking and the number of available slots, students may qualify for interviews in one or more schools.



It was also designed to move beyond traditional knowledge-based testing.



"The test also seeks to reduce inequities and multiple entrance exams, generate reliable data for evidence-based placement and school planning, support digital transformation through computer-based testing, and promote equitable access by selecting learners based on merit and potential,” Andaya explained.



Aside from the academic components, the test also includes a Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) to assess students’ motivation, resilience, and readiness for the demanding academic environment of science high schools.



DepEd officials said the unified admissions test forms part of broader efforts to strengthen science education and ensure that talented students from different backgrounds have equitable access to science-focused secondary education.



“By working together to establish the Unified Science High School Admissions Test, the region moves toward a more streamlined, fair, and data-informed admissions system that supports the identification and development of learners with strong potential in science, technology, and innovation,” she said.



Results of the first unified admissions test are expected to be released later this month and students who meet the required score will proceed to the next stage of screening, which may include interviews and further evaluation by their preferred schools.