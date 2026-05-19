Thunderstorms, easterlies to bring widespread rain

The country will experience isolated rains on Wednesday.
Visayas, MIMAROPA, and Bicol Region will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.
PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, while no Low-Pressure Area (LPA) is seen as of 2 a.m.