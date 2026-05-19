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WEATHER AND SCIENCES

Thunderstorms, easterlies to bring widespread rain

Thunderstorms, easterlies to bring widespread rain
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The country will experience isolated rains on Wednesday.

Visayas, MIMAROPA, and Bicol Region will experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to Easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Thunderstorms, easterlies to bring widespread rain
Localized thunderstorms to bring cloudy skies, isolated rain nationwide

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, while no Low-Pressure Area (LPA) is seen as of 2 a.m.

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