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WEATHER AND SCIENCES

Localized thunderstorms to bring cloudy skies, isolated rain nationwide

On Saturday, 21 December 2024, pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in many parts of the country due to the shear line and northeast monsoon. PAGASA stated that the shear line, or the area where warm and cold winds meet, is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao. (Photos by Analy Labor)
On Saturday, 21 December 2024, pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in many parts of the country due to the shear line and northeast monsoon. PAGASA stated that the shear line, or the area where warm and cold winds meet, is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao. (Photos by Analy Labor)
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Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across the country, with possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

PAGASA also said the low pressure area formerly named “Caloy” was estimated at 1,055 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon within the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is unlikely to redevelop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, 21 December 2024, pedestrians used umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in many parts of the country due to the shear line and northeast monsoon. PAGASA stated that the shear line, or the area where warm and cold winds meet, is expected to bring cloudy skies and rain to Southern Luzon, Visayas, and parts of Mindanao. (Photos by Analy Labor)
Two LPAs monitored; rain showers expected nationwide

Luzon is expected to experience light to moderate winds moving from the northwest to north, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

The Visayas may experience light to moderate winds from the northeast to north, with slight to moderate seas.

Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds with variable direction and slight to moderate coastal waters.

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