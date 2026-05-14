Localized thunderstorms to bring cloudy skies, isolated rain nationwide

Localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms across the country, with possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.
PAGASA also said the low pressure area formerly named “Caloy” was estimated at 1,055 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon within the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is unlikely to redevelop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.
Luzon is expected to experience light to moderate winds moving from the northwest to north, with slight to moderate coastal waters.
The Visayas may experience light to moderate winds from the northeast to north, with slight to moderate seas.
Mindanao, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds with variable direction and slight to moderate coastal waters.