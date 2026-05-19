Marcos eyes stronger Japanese energy ties

The initiative aims to help Asian nations secure crude oil, diversify critical minerals and build sustainable zero-emission supply chains to shield economies from Middle East-related supply shocks.

RE adoption

“And we will again try to get more clarity on what the POWERR Asia system is that has been proposed by Prime Minister Takaichi. What does it mean in terms of linkages between our different countries, between the Philippines and Japan, and between all of the countries in the region?” Marcos said.

“So, it is extensively used for supply procurement, for supply chain maintenance, and for crude oil stockpiling capacity augmentation in Asia,” he added.

The President said work done within ASEAN and through bilateral cooperation during the crisis would eventually be institutionalized.

He added that the Philippines, ASEAN and Japan could also work together to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy to cushion the region from geopolitical shocks.

Meanwhile, Marcos said part of the discussions would focus on financial assistance for the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He said security cooperation would be a major agenda item during his meeting with Takaichi.

“I expect that we will be talking about many things, but of course, security cooperation will be a very important part of that discussion,” Marcos said.