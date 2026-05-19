Japan key to Philippines energy security plans — Marcos

The President said Japan has proposed a response mechanism that could provide up to $10 billion in assistance through the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience, or POWERR Asia, launched by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in April.

The initiative aims to help Asian countries secure crude oil supplies, diversify critical minerals, and build sustainable zero-emission supply chains to shield economies from supply disruptions linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“And we will again try to get more clarity on what the POWERR Asia system is that has been proposed by Prime Minister Takaichi. What does it mean in terms of linkages between our different countries, between the Philippines and Japan, and between all of the countries in the region?” Marcos said.

“So, it is extensively used for supply procurement, for supply chain maintenance, and for crude oil stockpiling capacity augmentation in Asia,” he added.

Marcos said ASEAN member states and regional partners have already undertaken significant work on energy cooperation and crisis response, noting that efforts initiated during the current crisis could eventually become institutionalized.

The President also said the Philippines, ASEAN, and Japan could work together to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy to cushion economies against geopolitical shocks.

“This is what’s happening in my view. This is what’s happening in the shorter term. Of course, when February 28 came about, everyone was scrambling to see what we were going to do, where we were going to get our fuel,” Marcos said.