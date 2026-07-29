Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) will stage its first-ever Toyota Legacy Experience from 31 July to 2 August at Eton City Square Village Walk in Santa Rosa, Laguna, bringing together Toyota enthusiasts, car clubs, aftermarket brands, and the public for a three-day celebration of the brand's heritage.
Visitors can test drive the all-new Land Cruiser FJ and Hilux on both on-road and off-road courses, explore heritage vehicle displays, participate in interactive activities, win event-exclusive giveaways, and enjoy food at the Tamaraw Food Park.
The event will feature more than a dozen Toyota car clubs, including the Land Cruiser Club of the Philippines, FJ Cruiser Owners Philippines, Grupo Toyota, Hilux Club PH, GR Supra PH, GR Yaris PH, 86 Club PH, and GR Corolla, among others.
Attendees can also browse products from leading aftermarket exhibitors such as TJM, Concept One, PIAA, SONAX, Atoy Customs, GT Radial, and Overland Kings.
Public activities include car club showcases, aftermarket and aftersales programs, and daily test drives, with a token awarding ceremony scheduled on the final day.
Toyota Motor Philippines encouraged the public to follow its official social media pages for updates and event details.