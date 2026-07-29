The event will feature more than a dozen Toyota car clubs, including the Land Cruiser Club of the Philippines, FJ Cruiser Owners Philippines, Grupo Toyota, Hilux Club PH, GR Supra PH, GR Yaris PH, 86 Club PH, and GR Corolla, among others.

Attendees can also browse products from leading aftermarket exhibitors such as TJM, Concept One, PIAA, SONAX, Atoy Customs, GT Radial, and Overland Kings.

Public activities include car club showcases, aftermarket and aftersales programs, and daily test drives, with a token awarding ceremony scheduled on the final day.

Toyota Motor Philippines encouraged the public to follow its official social media pages for updates and event details.