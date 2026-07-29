President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday inaugurated the country's first Philippine Energy Museum at the Department of Energy (DOE), marking the launch of a national learning facility aimed at strengthening public understanding of the country's energy sector and supporting the government's long-term energy goals.

Located at the DOE headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, the 1,164-square-meter museum features interactive exhibits showcasing the country's energy resources, including geothermal, hydropower, natural gas, solar, wind, battery energy storage, and other emerging technologies. Visitors can also explore scale models of major energy facilities and learn how electricity is generated, transmitted, distributed, and consumed.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin described the museum as a key milestone in the department's efforts to invest in people, knowledge, and innovation.