President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday inaugurated the country's first Philippine Energy Museum at the Department of Energy (DOE), marking the launch of a national learning facility aimed at strengthening public understanding of the country's energy sector and supporting the government's long-term energy goals.
Located at the DOE headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, the 1,164-square-meter museum features interactive exhibits showcasing the country's energy resources, including geothermal, hydropower, natural gas, solar, wind, battery energy storage, and other emerging technologies. Visitors can also explore scale models of major energy facilities and learn how electricity is generated, transmitted, distributed, and consumed.
Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin described the museum as a key milestone in the department's efforts to invest in people, knowledge, and innovation.
"The Philippine Energy Museum is more than a place to learn about energy. It is the first milestone in the Department of Energy's vision of investing in people, knowledge, and innovation," Garin said.
She added that the museum aims to help Filipinos better understand the role of energy in everyday life while encouraging the next generation of scientists, engineers, researchers, and innovators to contribute to the country's energy future.
According to the DOE, the museum was developed in partnership with stakeholders across the Philippine energy sector and built using environmentally responsible materials and modular exhibit pods that can be updated as new technologies emerge.
The department said the museum also forms part of its broader strategy to invest in people, knowledge, and innovation, alongside plans to establish an Energy Center for Excellence and modernize its research and laboratory capabilities.
The DOE said the facility reinforces the administration's goal of promoting a clean, reliable, resilient, and affordable energy future while encouraging Filipinos to take an active role in the country's energy transition.