Two fugitives captured

Operatives from the Pasig station’s intelligence section tracked the men to Barangay Bugay in Las Navas, where they were apprehended around 5:45 p.m. on 10 May. The arrests were based on a warrant for homicide issued by Branch 152 of the Pasig City Regional Trial Court.

Both suspects are residents of Northern Samar, where they had allegedly fled to evade prosecution for charges under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code.

Authorities said the operation was the result of extensive coordination between Metro Manila and local Northern Samar police units. The arrests were carried out without incident.