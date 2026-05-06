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SMART/MPVSF taekwondo clinic set

A young taekwondo jin in red armor connects with a decisive head kick during a sparring match in the previous SMART/MVPSF Summer Clinic.
A young taekwondo jin in red armor connects with a decisive head kick during a sparring match in the previous SMART/MVPSF Summer Clinic.Photograph courtesy of PTA
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As summer further heats up, the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will continue its own SMART/MVPSF Summer Clinic in various venues across the country.

The annual summer activity is designed by the national taekwondo association under the able leadership of Grandmaster Sung-Chon Hong as a natural way to enrich one’s health — alertness and mental discipline in particular.

A young taekwondo jin in red armor connects with a decisive head kick during a sparring match in the previous SMART/MVPSF Summer Clinic.
Youth Karate tilt draws huge field

As it is regarded as the most effective and practical way for physical condition, thousands of martial arts enthusiasts — young and old — have already availed of the program since the clinic started last month.

Fully supported by World Taekwondo, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, and Milo, clinics are ongoing in all PTA-affiliated branches all over the country plus the elite clubs of the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

However, mastery of the teachings of the popular Korean sport can only be achieved through continuous training, determination and perseverance.

A young taekwondo jin in red armor connects with a decisive head kick during a sparring match in the previous SMART/MVPSF Summer Clinic.
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