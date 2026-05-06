SMART/MPVSF taekwondo clinic set

As it is regarded as the most effective and practical way for physical condition, thousands of martial arts enthusiasts — young and old — have already availed of the program since the clinic started last month.

Fully supported by World Taekwondo, Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, and Milo, clinics are ongoing in all PTA-affiliated branches all over the country plus the elite clubs of the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

However, mastery of the teachings of the popular Korean sport can only be achieved through continuous training, determination and perseverance.