Youth Karate tilt draws huge field

Amid the present global crisis, the country still remains a destination for sports enthusiasts, drawing close to 1,000 karatekas from 56 nations for the Karate Youth League One Philippine leg presented by the Philippine Sports Commission from 14 to 17 May at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
“We expected more entries and countries to see action in the Karate Youth League Manila leg but the present tensions in the Middle East has deterred some countries from coming over,” noted Samahang Karate ng Pilipinas Federation Inc. president Richard Lim.
Lim added that 140 referees and judges from 50 countries will also be around to run the technical side of the global meet sanctioned by the World Karate Federation (WKF).
The WKF considers the Karate Youth League One “the largest global celebration of youth karate, bringing together thousands of young athletes from around the world.”
“Despite these challenges, this is still a huge turnout for the tournament, and we are ready to roll out the red carpet and display our famed Filipino hospitality to all of them,” stressed the karate chief of global youth karate festival also backed by the Philippine Olympic Committee and the SM Group of Companies.
PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio was pleased by the massive participation in the four-day competition, underscoring one of the major 2026 projects of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee created last year by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. that he also heads.
“Please note that these budding karatekas from all the world will likewise bring their families so you can expect double and triple the number of foreigners who will be coming to see the sights and sounds of our beautiful country,” Gregorio said.
“Once they are here, I surmise some if not all of them will spend their time — and money — to stay longer and explore the numerous attractions that our country has to offer.”
“As we keep on saying wherever we go and have an opportunity, properly done, sports tourism remains a major economic driver for our country,” he added.
“So we would like to congratulate Lim and his team in advance for their thorough preparations in ensuring the Karate Youth League One is a major success,” the PSC chief said of the event also supported by Milo, Lansons Place and Citadines Bay City Manila.
Gregorio likewise cited the key importance of hosting the event in the fostering the development of karate at the grassroots in exposing local athletes and coaches’ top caliber performances of promising karatekas from all over the word.