Youth Karate tilt draws huge field

“Please note that these budding karatekas from all the world will likewise bring their families so you can expect double and triple the number of foreigners who will be coming to see the sights and sounds of our beautiful country,” Gregorio said.

“Once they are here, I surmise some if not all of them will spend their time — and money — to stay longer and explore the numerous attractions that our country has to offer.”

“As we keep on saying wherever we go and have an opportunity, properly done, sports tourism remains a major economic driver for our country,” he added.

“So we would like to congratulate Lim and his team in advance for their thorough preparations in ensuring the Karate Youth League One is a major success,” the PSC chief said of the event also supported by Milo, Lansons Place and Citadines Bay City Manila.

Gregorio likewise cited the key importance of hosting the event in the fostering the development of karate at the grassroots in exposing local athletes and coaches’ top caliber performances of promising karatekas from all over the word.