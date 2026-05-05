World karatefest boosts sports tourism

“This tournament will be a huge boost for local tourism,” said Lim, who revealed that over 1,000 promising karateka from 58 countries worldwide are seeing action in the four-day meet sanctioned by the World Karate Federation (WKF).

Among those fielding huge contingents are Australia with 78, Saudi Arabia, 40; Malaysia, 47; New Zealand, 39, Kazakhstan, 27; United States and Uzbekistan, 19; and, of course, the Philippines with 201 athletes from all over the country, according to the karate chief.

He pointed out that since “our participants are children, we expect most of their parents to tag along, meaning that we can expect at least double the foreign and local tourists to come to Manila for the competition.

“In fact, the Malaysian youth team was set to arrive yesterday so they can train with our young local karatekas.”

Lim said that this was outside of the officials of the WKF, led by WKF president Anthony Espinos of Spain, and Asian Karate Federation who will preside and officiate in the meet also backed by the Philippine Olympic Committee, SM Group of Companies, Milo and Lanson’s Place.

Given the metropolitan outlook and famed hospitality of Filipinos, who are generally fluent in English, “we can expect our foreign visitors to use the opportunity to sample the culture, food, sights and sounds of Manila and outside of it,” he added.

“Of course, these visitors can be expected to go shopping, bringing home mementos of their experiences from the trip.”

Lim said that this is proof of PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio advocacy that “sports tourism when properly done can serve a major source of income for our country while providing sustainable jobs for those in the industry.”

“Our collective engagement in hosting the Karate Youth One Youth League is a sound investment that will have immediate dividends and beyond.”

The karate chief likewise underscored the importance of the global youth karate festival for the up and coming local karatekas, who will be exposed to top caliber play for four straight days and compete against youth athletes worldwide.

“Now our young karatekas and their coaches will not have to go overseas to compete against the best of their peers in their respective age group. This would be more expensive,” Lim stressed of the tournament also supported by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and Citadines Place Manila.