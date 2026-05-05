Laudit, Roda conquer ‘Star Wars’

Roda, on the other hand, timed at 38:54 in the women's division as she was followed by Maricar Camacho (40:50) and Decerie Encomio (42:33).

The event transformed the SM MOA Complex into a galaxy-themed running celebration as participants donned Star Wars-inspired outfits armed with their own lightsabers.

"We're happy with the turnout, and we can just feel everyone's passion when it comes to such an iconic brand as Star Wars," said RUNRIO president Rio dela Cruz, who promised a return of this run next year in time for Star Wars' 50th anniversary.

In the 5K race, Noli Torre ruled the men’s division with a time of 15:43, ahead of Cymon Richard De Jesus (15:55) and James Kevin Cruz (16:26), as Mary Jane Pagayon paced the women’s side with 18:50, in front of Meljoy Gonzales (19:49) and Jo Punay (21:31).