Estampador edges Cruz in Manila leg

Joel Orogan settled for third in 01:14:00 to complete the podium in the men's side.

National team member Christine Hallasgo also emerged victorious in the women's 21K, clocking in at 1:32:00, well ahead of her closest pursuers Katrina Salazar (01:34:53) and Yahchevah Daligdig (01:38:30).

It was a memorable staging which drew 15,000 runners as premier race organizer RUNRIO donated P500,000 on behalf of the runners to the Philippine Tzu Chi Foundation.

Pop star Sarah Geronimo also added to the excitement, electrifying the crowd this Sunday morning.