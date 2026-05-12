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La Salle veterans set to run it back

ANGEL Canino will be returning for another tour of duty for La Salle in the UAAP Season 89 women’s volleyball tournament.
ANGEL Canino will be returning for another tour of duty for La Salle in the UAAP Season 89 women’s volleyball tournament.Photograph courtesy of UAAP
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De La Salle University seniors Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, Amie Provido and Lyka de Leon all committed to return for their fifth and final playing eligibility to help the team defend its crown next year.

The veterans stayed true to their decision not to go to the middle of the circle during the Lady Spikers’ traditional archer pose after completing a sweep of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.

ANGEL Canino will be returning for another tour of duty for La Salle in the UAAP Season 89 women’s volleyball tournament.
Clear favorite: La Salle parading intact core next year?

In a courtesy call to La Salle President Br. Bernard Oca, FSC, on Tuesday, the four players said that they will go for a last dance next year.

“Us four, we wish to continue this legacy and we wanted to stay for one more year,” Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and skipper Laput said.

It was a welcome development for La Salle following an impressive 16-0 season sweep including a dominating two-game victory over dethroned National University in the finals without dropping a single set.

ANGEL Canino will be returning for another tour of duty for La Salle in the UAAP Season 89 women’s volleyball tournament.
Lady Spikers get golden shot at redemption

The four earlier shared that they were still undecided whether to return or pursue a professional volleyball career after helping the Lady Spikers win their 13th title overall and first in three years.

Alas Pilipinas members Canino and Provido as well as Laput also won individual awards to recognize their consistent contributions for La Salle.

Canino, who won Rookie of the Year and MVP in Season 85, bagged Best Outside Hitter while Canino was named Best Middle Blocker.

Laput got the Best Opposite Spiker award.

De La Salle Lady Spikers
UAAP Season 88 volleyball
Angel Canino Shevana Laput return
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