La Salle veterans set to run it back

De La Salle University seniors Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, Amie Provido and Lyka de Leon all committed to return for their fifth and final playing eligibility to help the team defend its crown next year.
The veterans stayed true to their decision not to go to the middle of the circle during the Lady Spikers’ traditional archer pose after completing a sweep of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.
In a courtesy call to La Salle President Br. Bernard Oca, FSC, on Tuesday, the four players said that they will go for a last dance next year.
“Us four, we wish to continue this legacy and we wanted to stay for one more year,” Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and skipper Laput said.
It was a welcome development for La Salle following an impressive 16-0 season sweep including a dominating two-game victory over dethroned National University in the finals without dropping a single set.
The four earlier shared that they were still undecided whether to return or pursue a professional volleyball career after helping the Lady Spikers win their 13th title overall and first in three years.
Alas Pilipinas members Canino and Provido as well as Laput also won individual awards to recognize their consistent contributions for La Salle.
Canino, who won Rookie of the Year and MVP in Season 85, bagged Best Outside Hitter while Canino was named Best Middle Blocker.
Laput got the Best Opposite Spiker award.