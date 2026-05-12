La Salle veterans set to run it back

De La Salle University seniors Angel Canino, Shevana Laput, Amie Provido and Lyka de Leon all committed to return for their fifth and final playing eligibility to help the team defend its crown next year.

The veterans stayed true to their decision not to go to the middle of the circle during the Lady Spikers’ traditional archer pose after completing a sweep of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament.