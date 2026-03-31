Angelica Panganiban and Heart Evangelista reconnect: 'You will always be my pal'

A Bond That Endures

For Heart, the years may have passed, but the foundation of their friendship never faded.

“Whatever it was, you will always be my pal. As in, there’s nothing wrong or nothing that you can do kasi gano’n kita kamahal. Masyadong solid yung core memories ko sa’yo. First love mo can be a sister or a friend, first love kita.”

Her words carried the weight of shared beginnings—a reminder that some relationships are built so deeply, they transcend time.

She also expressed her support for Angelica’s return to the spotlight, while honoring the life she has built beyond it.

“Ang wish ko para sa’yo is sana ma-enjoy mo ang time mo with your daughter, but I think it’s time.”

Finding Balance, Finding Self

Angelica, in turn, spoke honestly about the challenges of stepping away from a career that had defined much of her life.

“Yes, and for my own sanity. Nakakabaliw ha. Kasi ‘yung ginawa mo for the longest time biglang [nahinto],” she admitted.

It’s a sentiment Heart understood deeply—acknowledging the emotional toll of pausing a lifelong passion and the courage it takes to return.

Full Circle

Their reconnection, which first sparked public attention during recent events and milestones, now feels like a full-circle moment—two women shaped by growth, choosing understanding over pride, and friendship over distance.

In an industry where relationships often fade, Angelica and Heart’s story stands as something rare: a friendship that paused, healed, and ultimately endured.