Young Ando gets precious pointers from Olympian aunt

The incoming Grade 9 student at University of Cebu lifted 64 kilograms in the snatch and 80 kilograms in the clean-and-jerk for a total lift of 144 kilograms to capture the gold medal in one of the country’s biggest grassroots tournaments supported by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“I train six days a week except Sundays. She (Elreen) told me to focus on both my studies and my lifts,” Ando said.

“My goal is to reach 65 kilograms in the snatch and 85 kilograms in the clean-and-jerk. The best thing I could do right now is focus on training hard for my tournaments.”

Ando has a strong chance of making it to the national team because of her current environment.

For one, the University of Cebu has produced world-class weightlifters such as Elreen Ando and IWF World Championships bronze medalist Fernando Agad.

Ando is also being trained by national team coach Christopher Bureros, giving her access to higher-level training regimens.

Bureros believes it is only a matter of time before Ando makes it to the youth team, starting with the national weightlifting championships in General Santos City in June.

“She’s only one kilogram away in the snatch, and her clean-and-jerk lift of 80 kilograms isn’t far off. She only needs to make some adjustments,” said Bureros, who also coaches Elreen on the national team.

“She already lifted 85 kilograms in training. What she needs now is a bit more conditioning.”