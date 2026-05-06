Perfect season beckons

De Jesus displayed his genius by snapping La Salle out of a sluggish start en route to a masterful sweep that drew the Taft-based squad closer to a 13th overall crown and first since claiming the throne three years ago.

Although a bit rusty following a two-week break since sweeping the 14-game elimination round that earned them an outright finals entry for the first time in 12 years, the Lady Spikers were able to recalibrate their approach to turn the tables around — highlighted by a decisive 9-0 run in the third frame that effectively took the bark out of the Lady Bulldogs.

“We had a slow start and then eventually, in the latter part of the set, the team was able to adjust and play to the tempo of the game. And I guess, the team has learned to handle the pressure,” said De Jesus, who took on his former setter and first-year NU mentor Diego in the finals.

Angel Canino, skipper Shevana Laput, Amie Provido and Shane Reterta were the four-headed monster that led the Lady Spikers to a relatively easy victory over the same squad that gave them a stinging heartbreak in the finals just a year ago.

La Salle now has a chance to return the favor on Saturday in Game 2 at the same Pasay venue.