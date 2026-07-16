Actress Angel Locsin publicly criticized Senator Robin Padilla after the lawmaker declared, "Komunista po ako," during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, questioning his silence when she was previously subjected to red-tagging and taking issue with his positions on several national issues.

Padilla made the remark on 14 July while questioning National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Regional Director Atty. Jeremy Lontoc, who was testifying before the Senate impeachment court about "Operation Romanov."

In a Facebook post early Thursday, 16 July, Locsin reflected on her time working with Padilla, recalling that he often spoke about going to the mountains and taking up arms to fight for the country.