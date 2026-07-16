Actress Angel Locsin publicly criticized Senator Robin Padilla after the lawmaker declared, "Komunista po ako," during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, questioning his silence when she was previously subjected to red-tagging and taking issue with his positions on several national issues.
Padilla made the remark on 14 July while questioning National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Regional Director Atty. Jeremy Lontoc, who was testifying before the Senate impeachment court about "Operation Romanov."
In a Facebook post early Thursday, 16 July, Locsin reflected on her time working with Padilla, recalling that he often spoke about going to the mountains and taking up arms to fight for the country.
She said his declaration brought back memories of "the Robin Padilla" she once knew.
"At least, honest ka ngayon, Kuya," she wrote.
However, Locsin questioned why Padilla allegedly remained silent when she was red-tagged in 2020.
"Ang tanong ko lang, nasaan ka nung panahong nirered-tag ako kahit alam mong hindi totoo?
"Actually, kasama mo pa nga at kachikahan yung mga nangre-red-tag. Naghugas-kamay at pumikit sa katotohanan," she added.
Locsin became the subject of red-tagging in 2020 after then-National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesperson Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. linked her and her sister, Ella Colmenares, to the communist movement.
The actress repeatedly denied the allegations. In a 2020 interview, she said, "I never associated myself with the NPA," and maintained that the accusations against her were false.
In the same Facebook post, Locsin also criticized Padilla's support for detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy, who is facing human trafficking and child and sexual abuse charges.
"Isa sa mga pinakamalaking dahilan kung bakit ka binoto ng maraming Pilipino ay dahil inasahan nilang magiging matapang kang boses para sa mga kapatid nating Muslim.
"Pero bakit parang mas ipinaglalaban mo pa si Quiboloy? Naniniwala ka ba talaga na siya ang 'appointed son of God'?" she wrote.
Locsin likewise questioned what she described as Padilla's "pro-China" stance.
"Isa ka sa pinaka-makabayang taong nakilala. Ikaw si Andres Bonifacio.
"Kaya nakakalungkot pag nakakabasa ako ng stand mo pagdating sa China. Hindi ito ang Robin Padilla na nakilala at hinangaan ko," she said.
She ended her message by urging the senator to reconsider his positions.
"Ang utang na loob natin ay sa ating Diyos at sa lahat ng Pilipino — hindi lamang sa isang tao.
"Tama na, Kuya. Gising na. Hindi pa huli ang lahat. @robinhoodpadilla"