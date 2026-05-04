PCG rescues 3-year-old from near-drowning in Aringay, La Union

The responders then coordinated with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Aringay for emergency medical evacuation. The child was transported to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

Authorities said the incident highlights the critical importance of rapid response and proper emergency training in saving lives, particularly in drowning cases involving children.

The PCG reiterated its commitment to public safety, emphasizing continued readiness to respond to emergencies. It also urged communities to remain vigilant and cooperative, while promoting its Intensive Community Assistance, Awareness, Response, and Enforcement (iCARE) program aimed at strengthening community-based safety efforts.