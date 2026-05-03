Off-duty coast guard rescues child from drowning in La Union

Cordero coordinated with bystanders to call for emergency services before performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the unconscious child, who later regained consciousness due to the immediate intervention.

Responders from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office arrived shortly after and brought the child to a local hospital, where the patient was declared in stable condition.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the incident highlights the importance of emergency preparedness among its personnel, noting that the officer’s actions reflect the agency’s commitment to public safety even while off duty.