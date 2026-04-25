PCG rescues 7 after motorbanca sinks off Bohol–Leyte waters

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued seven individuals after a motorbanca submerged in the waters between Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol, and Maasin City, Southern Leyte, on April 24.

In a statement on Saturday, the PCG said its Search and Rescue (SAR) team responded to reports of a maritime incident and later discovered two motorbancas in the area.

“Upon arrival, the SAR team sighted two motorbancas. Four individuals were transferred to an LGU rescue boat, while the remaining three persons were safely transported to the shoreline of Barangay Tilmobo,” the PCG said.