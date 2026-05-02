Road works disrupting QC traffic flow — MMDA

The MMDA urged motorists to plan their trips ahead, take alternate routes where possible, and expect slower traffic flow in all affected areas throughout the repair period.

The agency noted that the outer lane of the tunnel will be closed during the three-day operation to allow road reblocking and structural fixes.

For C-5 Katipunan Avenue, the southbound segment from UP Town Center to C.P. Garcia Avenue will undergo rotomilling and asphalt overlay works every weekend, starting 1 May.