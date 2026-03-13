SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

MMDA to motorists: Take alternate routes due to water restoration works

MMDA to motorists: Take alternate routes due to water restoration works
Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as restoration activities are set to affect key roads in Quezon City and Manila from 13 to 16 March.

In a traffic advisory, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that Maynilad Water Services will conduct restoration work along Tandang Sora from Mindanao Avenue to General Avenue, and along Mindanao Avenue from the Wilcon guard post to the bus stop in Quezon City.

MMDA to motorists: Take alternate routes due to water restoration works
MMDA clears major Quezon City roads

“Motorists are advised to take alternate routes and allow extra travel time during the restoration activities,” the advisory said.

The MMDA emphasized that the activities will occur at night, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., to reduce daytime traffic disruptions.

Meanwhile, Fiberhome Phils. Inc. will carry out restoration works along España Boulevard from Quintos Street to Café in Manila during the same hours.

MMDA to motorists: Take alternate routes due to water restoration works
Manila Water nears subway sewer finish
MMDA

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph