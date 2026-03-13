MMDA to motorists: Take alternate routes due to water restoration works

Motorists are advised to plan ahead as restoration activities are set to affect key roads in Quezon City and Manila from 13 to 16 March.

In a traffic advisory, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that Maynilad Water Services will conduct restoration work along Tandang Sora from Mindanao Avenue to General Avenue, and along Mindanao Avenue from the Wilcon guard post to the bus stop in Quezon City.