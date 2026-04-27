MMDA mobilizes extra enforcers to EDSA-Ortigas

“There is definitely an effect,” Torre said. “Traffic has become a bit heavier because the space available for vehicles has been reduced.”

The disruptions began 24 April after a tourist bus caught fire on the southbound flyover. The blaze triggered temporary disruptions to MRT-3 operations and prompted the Department of Public Works and Highways to conduct immediate structural assessments and load testing.

As a safety precaution, authorities have limited the interchange’s capacity to light vehicles only. Heavier vehicles are being diverted to alternate routes while retrofitting and rehabilitation works continue.

The MMDA advised motorists to expect slower travel times in the Ortigas area and to plan their commutes accordingly while structural assessments remain in progress.