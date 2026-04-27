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MMDA mobilizes extra enforcers to EDSA-Ortigas

LIGHT vehicles traverse the EDSA-Ortigas Interchange on Monday following its partial reopening by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. The flyover was restricted to light traffic only to allow for structural inspections and repairs after a bus fire damaged the structure.
LIGHT vehicles traverse the EDSA-Ortigas Interchange on Monday following its partial reopening by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. The flyover was restricted to light traffic only to allow for structural inspections and repairs after a bus fire damaged the structure.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of dpwh-ncr
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The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has deployed additional traffic enforcers to the EDSA-Ortigas Interchange to manage heavy congestion following a bus fire that caused structural damage to the flyover.

MMDA general manager Nicolas Torre III said Monday that the reinforcement aims to mitigate the impact of lane closures and new traffic schemes necessitated by ongoing emergency repairs.

LIGHT vehicles traverse the EDSA-Ortigas Interchange on Monday following its partial reopening by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. The flyover was restricted to light traffic only to allow for structural inspections and repairs after a bus fire damaged the structure.
Structural tests keep EDSA-Ortigas flyover shut

“There is definitely an effect,” Torre said. “Traffic has become a bit heavier because the space available for vehicles has been reduced.”

The disruptions began 24 April after a tourist bus caught fire on the southbound flyover. The blaze triggered temporary disruptions to MRT-3 operations and prompted the Department of Public Works and Highways to conduct immediate structural assessments and load testing.

As a safety precaution, authorities have limited the interchange’s capacity to light vehicles only. Heavier vehicles are being diverted to alternate routes while retrofitting and rehabilitation works continue.

The MMDA advised motorists to expect slower travel times in the Ortigas area and to plan their commutes accordingly while structural assessments remain in progress.

EDSA Ortigas traffic congestion
MMDA traffic enforcers deployment
flyover bus fire Manila

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