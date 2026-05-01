PNP backs NAPOLCOM ruling on dismissed cops

“The PNP takes note of the NAPOLCOM decision and stands firm in holding accountable those who betray the badge and the public trust. There is no place in the organization for abuse of authority, and we will relentlessly pursue internal cleansing to ensure that only those worthy of the uniform remain in the service,” Nartatez said.

He added that the PNP will continue to cooperate with oversight bodies and uphold transparency in accountability proceedings.

“Ang mahalaga po ay patas at maayos ang proseso. We will always respect mechanisms that ensure truth and accountability,” he said.

Nartatez stressed that police misconduct erodes public trust and will not be tolerated under his leadership.

“Walang puwang ang abuso sa PNP. Ang serbisyo natin ay para sa tao, hindi laban sa kanila,” he added.