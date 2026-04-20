PNP dismisses 326 personnel in discipline crackdown

Of these, 326 were dismissed from service, including 32 commissioned officers, 289 non-commissioned officers and five non-uniformed personnel. Another 53 personnel were demoted, 199 were suspended, and 26 received reprimands. A total of 304 cases resulted in dismissal or exoneration after due process.

The dismissals, covering 26 August 2025 to 11 April 2026, were directly ordered by the PNP chief in cases elevated to the national level.

Leading causes of dismissal included absence without official leave with 118 cases, followed by other grave offenses (44 cases) and robbery or extortion (33 cases).

Violations involving arbitrary detention, unlawful arrest, violation of domicile and maltreatment of prisoners accounted for 24 cases, while violations of Republic Act 9262 reached 23 cases.

Drug-related offenses totaled 24 cases, including 13 personnel who tested positive for illegal drugs and 11 involved in drug activities. Other violations included cases under the Anti-Hazing Act, illegal possession or planting of evidence, and the Anti-Torture Act.

Additional offenses included murder, illegal discharge of firearms, immorality cases, rape, graft-related offenses, carnapping, kidnapping, estafa, homicide and parricide.

The PNP emphasized that these cases represent only a small portion of its total workforce.

“Ang mga kasong ito ay kumakatawan lamang sa napakaliit na bahagi ng ating hanay. Ang nakararami sa ating mga pulis ay patuloy na naglilingkod nang may propesyonalismo, katapatan, at dedikasyon sa tungkulin,” Nartatez said.

Including decisions across all levels of command, the PNP reported that 1,010 personnel were dismissed during the same period.

Nartatez said the figures underscore the organization’s continued push to strengthen discipline and accountability under its reform programs.

“Patuloy ang ating pagsusumikap na palakasin ang ating hanay. Ang layunin natin ay isang PNP na disiplinado, may integridad, at tunay na maaasahan ng mamamayan,” he said.