Marikina mayor tells young hires to continue education

A former educator, Teodoro said continued learning helps young workers expand their knowledge, develop skills and improve their chances of securing better employment.

The Labor Day job fair was held in partnership with the Marikina City government, the Department of Labor and Employment and SM Supermalls.

DOLE thanked the city government, Teodoro, Marikina First District Rep. Marcy Teodoro and SM Supermalls for organizing the event, which gave jobseekers a venue to connect with potential employers.

The fair brought together 45 partners from the public and private sectors and featured a one-stop shop for government services.

The Marikina event was one of 18 job fair sites in the National Capital Region for Labor Day, carrying the theme “Disenteng Trabaho Para sa Lahat: Iisang Hangarin, Bagong Pilipinas Sama-Samang Mararating.”

Organizers expected more than 1,000 applicants to participate throughout the day.