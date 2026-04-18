66 job seekers hired on the spot during Marikina Day job fair

Teodoro said the job fair was organized to help residents of Marikina and nearby areas find and apply for work, especially as the fuel crisis linked to tensions in the Middle East impacts the local economy.

A total of 1,227 applicants registered for the job fair. The first on-the-spot hire was a 20-year-old from Marikina, hired as a supermarket clerk.

Among the companies at the fair were Ace Hardware Phils., Inc., Goldilocks Bakeshop, Inc., LBC Express, Inc., Meralco Industrial Engineering Services Corporation, Power Mac Center, Inc., The Medical City, and Bonchon Chicken Philippines.

Government agencies such as the local Social Security System branches, Bureau of Internal Revenue, PAG-IBIG, Philhealth, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Migrant Workers, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration also participated in the job fair and provided services.

Aside from the job fair, the city government prepared a series of activities throughout the week to celebrate its founding anniversary.

Last 14 April, a cultural storytelling session “Salamyaan,” was held where Marikina residents of all ages convened to share local stories and experiences about life in Marikina.

On 15 April, Mayor Teodoro and Rep. Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro opened the Women Entrepreneurs Fair and Angkan Banchetto at the Marikina Freedom Park.

Running until 19 April, it aimed to highlight and support women-owned businesses and crafts and goods made by local women, while boosting tourism in the city.

On Marikina Day itself, the local chief executive inaugurated the Marikina Heritage Building, which will serve as a repository or collection of the city’s cultural and historical works, items, and artifacts, boosting its support to preserve the city’s heritage, history, and the arts.

For furparents, the City Veterinary Office offered free pet vaccination, registration, basic pet grooming, and veterinary check-up for dogs and cats on April 16 at the Marikina Pet Park from 9 am to 2 pm.

From 15 to 17 April, pet owners in the city participated in the “Fur-Ever Ka-Angkan” Marikina Day Photo Contest.

The Bikeways Office also launched a free bicycle lessons program for all ages starting 17 April at the River Park Skating Rink in Barangay Sto. Niño, as part of the city’s active mobility initiative. The bike lessons will be available every Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Moreover, on 18 April, a Basic Bonsai Lecture activity was held at the Freedom Park for plant-lovers and enthusiasts who are interested in the art of Bonsai.

The city government has also teamed up with various restaurants and eateries in the city to provide discounts and promos for residents this week.

In accordance with Republic Act No. 12103, 16 April, or “Marikina Day” is a special non-working holiday in the city.