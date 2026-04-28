UST releases USTET results for AY 2026-2027

Last year’s USTET recorded approximately 46,700 applicants, including 36,700 undergraduate applicants and 10,000 for SHS and JHS, with exams conducted between October 2024 and February 2025, according to the Office of Ombudsman (OFAD).

The final passing count for Academic Year 2025-2026 indicated a total of 11,236 freshmen students, including 5,549 students in SHS and 1,522 students in JHS.

The total number of passers and the applicant pool for Academic Year 2026–2027 have not been publicly released; however, results are available on the official USTET results portal.