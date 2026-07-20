Responders continuously monitored the whale's condition throughout the night and kept it wet to prevent dehydration while awaiting favorable conditions for further rescue interventions.

The marine mammal, now named "Uno," marks the first recorded Melon-headed Whale to undergo rehabilitation at the SBPS Marine Wildlife Rescue Center (MWRC), representing a significant milestone in the facility's marine wildlife rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Following its rescue, the response team provided continuous supportive care to stabilize the whale before it was safely transported on July 19 to the Marine Wildlife Rescue Center, where it is now receiving intensive treatment and close monitoring.

The stranding was reported at 4:00 p.m. on July 18, prompting the DENR XII Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of Sarangani to immediately activate its marine wildlife response through the Community ENRO Glan and the Protected Area Management Office of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (PAMO-SBPS).

The response was carried out in coordination with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist (OMAG), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the PNP Maritime Group.

Initial technical data gathered by the composite team describes the whale as a male measuring 247 centimeters in total length.

The Melon-Headed Whale is strictly classified as an Endangered Species in the Philippines under Fisheries Administrative Order (FAO) No. 208-1, Series of 2024. This order, which updates the list of rare, threatened, and endangered aquatic species, provides full protection to all whales, dolphins, and porpoises (CETACEA spp.).

Under current regulations, technical jurisdiction over marine mammals falls under the Department of Agriculture-BFAR, while the DENR maintains administrative authority over the habitat as part of a protected seascape. This multi-agency approach ensures that both the welfare of the animal and the integrity of the protected area are prioritized.