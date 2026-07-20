“This capability slashes downtime and maintenance costs, proving that advanced manufacturing is an operational necessity rather than a luxury,” the DOST stated.

“The center is offering free printing assistance for research and prototyping—provided users supply their own designs and materials—the center removes the prohibitive financial barriers that often stifle innovation,” the DOST added.

AMCen is a flagship initiative of the DOST that is fundamentally reshaping the region’s technological landscape by democratizing access to cutting-edge additive manufacturing. The free service provided by AMCen “shortens the distance between conceptual what ifs and tangible reality.”

The center uses Fuse Filament Fabrication (FFF) that is ideal for robust functional prototypes, and Vat Photopolymerization (VPP) that delivers high-precision, intricate models. These technologies serve a diverse range of users, from students validating thesis projects to industrial engineers testing complex mechanical components.

The DOST stated that AMCen is committed to human capital development, offering workshops and training to ensure a workforce fluent in additive manufacturing.

“By fostering a synergy between academe, private industry, and government, AMCen is doing more than prototyping parts; it is building a more efficient, competitive, and sustainable economy for Central Luzon, serving as a powerful catalyst for regional growth and progress.”