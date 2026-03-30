1,738 qualify for PSHS in nationwide exam

A total of 1,738 Grade 6 students qualified for admission to the Philippine Science High School System for school year 2026–2027, following the release of results of the National Competitive Examination, the Department of Science and Technology said Monday.

DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said the qualifiers were selected from 20,232 examinees out of nearly 28,000 applicants nationwide, underscoring the competitiveness of the one-step screening process conducted in January.