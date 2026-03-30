1,738 qualify for PSHS in nationwide exam

A total of 1,738 Grade 6 students qualified for admission to the Philippine Science High School System for school year 2026–2027, following the release of results of the National Competitive Examination, the Department of Science and Technology said Monday.
DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said the qualifiers were selected from 20,232 examinees out of nearly 28,000 applicants nationwide, underscoring the competitiveness of the one-step screening process conducted in January.
Solidum said the number of passers is below the system’s 1,920 available slots, noting that additional admissions may be filled by alternate qualifiers. He urged successful applicants to coordinate immediately with their assigned campuses for enrollment and slot confirmation.
The DOST chief described the examination as a “deliberate investment” in the country’s future, citing the role of the Philippine Science High School System in developing future leaders in science, technology and innovation.
PSHS Executive Director Ronnalee Orteza said the system seeks well-rounded students capable of meeting the demands of a rigorous STEM-focused curriculum, adding that the exam serves as a pathway to quality science education.
Applications for the next round of the National Competitive Examination for school year 2027–2028 will open on April 6 and run until November 7, DOST said.