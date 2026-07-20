BI said Gould was the subject of an existing warrant of deportation issued by the Bureau following complaints of harassment and psychological abuse filed against him. He was located through intelligence monitoring and arrested after BI operatives confirmed his identity.

Gould was transported to Manila and turned over to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility in Muntinlupa City, where he will remain pending deportation.

Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado emphasized that the Bureau remains committed to ensuring that foreign nationals who violate Philippine laws are held accountable.

"We will continue to enforce our immigration laws decisively and work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure that those ordered deported are located, arrested, and removed from the country," Viado said.