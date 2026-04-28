P1M worth of shabu seized by Bulacan police

The suspect is a 59-year-old resident of Barangay San Nicola, Gapan City. He is currently facing charges of violating Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The police stated that the operation is in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, resulting in the confiscation of 158 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated price of P1,079,160.00, along with the buy-bust money and black belt bag.

The suspect and the pieces of evidence were taken to the DRT MPS for proper documentation and filing of charges.