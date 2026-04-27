Suntrust Unveils Amadea Showroom in QC

Attended by Suntrust sales leaders, employees, and investors, the launch marked another step in the company’s push to deliver homes that meet the evolving needs of Filipino buyers.

Suntrust Amadea is a two-tower vertical community offering studio, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units, along with modern amenities and green spaces. Designed for city living, it combines comfort, accessibility, and lifestyle features at a competitive price point.

Located along a major road in Quezon City, the development provides easy access to transport links, business hubs, and essential establishments—making it attractive to both homeowners and investors.

Company officials said the project reflects Suntrust’s goal of offering balanced urban living, blending convenience, security, and community in a prime location.