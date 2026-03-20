Practical living in the Metro South

Convenience at its core

Bloom Residences is strategically situated near key lifestyle, mobility, and business hubs, making daily living more efficient for its residents. It is just minutes away from essential retail destinations such as Shopwise Sucat, SM City BF Parañaque, and SM Hypermarket Sucat. Nearby lifestyle centers like Alabang Town Center and Molito Lifestyle Center further expand options for dining, shopping, and leisure.

The development is also close to major business districts, including the Alabang Central Business District (CBD) and Filinvest Corporate Center. Key urban hubs such as Bonifacio Global City, SM Mall of Asia, Makati CBD, and surrounding SM malls can be reached in approximately 20 to 25 minutes via the Skyway, depending on traffic conditions.

For frequent travelers, accessibility to airports is another advantage. NAIA Terminal 3 is about 15 minutes away, Terminal 2 around 20 minutes, and Terminal 1 roughly 25 minutes from the property.

Infrastructure developments are also expected to further enhance connectivity and property value in the area. Projects like the Cavite–Laguna Expressway (CALAX), SLEX Toll Road 4 (TR4), and the LRT-1 Cavite Extension will improve mobility across the region. Long-term developments, including Sangley International Airport and the proposed Cavite–Tagaytay–Batangas Expressway (CTBEX), signal continued investment and sustained growth in the southern corridor.