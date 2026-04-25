Megan Thee Stallion confirms split from Klay Thompson

In an Instagram Story over the weekend, Megan wrote about “cheating” and questioned commitment, saying she had supported her partner despite challenges during the basketball season. The post fueled speculation online that the relationship had come to an end.

The speculation was later confirmed, with Megan saying through a representative that she had decided to end the relationship, citing trust, fidelity and respect as “non-negotiable.” She added that she is now focusing on herself and moving forward.