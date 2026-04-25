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Megan Thee Stallion confirms split from Klay Thompson

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 3: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles before the game against the Orlando Magic on April 3, 2026 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 3: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles before the game against the Orlando Magic on April 3, 2026 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP Glenn James / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP
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Rumors of a breakup between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson intensified after the rapper posted a cryptic message on social media appearing to reference issues of trust in their relationship.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 3: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles before the game against the Orlando Magic on April 3, 2026 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Rhian Ramos opens up about split from Sam Verzosa

In an Instagram Story over the weekend, Megan wrote about “cheating” and questioned commitment, saying she had supported her partner despite challenges during the basketball season. The post fueled speculation online that the relationship had come to an end.

The speculation was later confirmed, with Megan saying through a representative that she had decided to end the relationship, citing trust, fidelity and respect as “non-negotiable.” She added that she is now focusing on herself and moving forward.

DALLAS, TX - APRIL 3: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks smiles before the game against the Orlando Magic on April 3, 2026 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Rhian Ramos opens up about split from Sam Verzosa
Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion
cheating

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