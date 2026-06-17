Mighty Americans crush Dominicans

“I think we knew that the Dominican Republic was going to be a really strong team, and so we had to prepare just with a really strong scout,” said Thompson, who had a 13-of-22 spiking clip.

“I think we’re familiar with a lot of these players, and so, practicing, training and just trying to gel together as a group to give us a new roster this week,” she added.

USA also took advantage of the winless Dominicans’ 22 errors for the swift sweep in the 80-minute encounter.

The Americans needed to shake off some rust in the opening set where they trailed early by two points before going full throttle to take the driver’s seat and build a 23-17 advantage off a Madison Banks attack. Dominican Republic saved two set points before Thompson put the opening frame away with a kill.

The next two sets were cakewalks for the US as they raced to an 11-point lead in the second frame and another double-digit early gap in the third to set the tone for the rout.

Danna Rettke flexed her might at the net with five kill blocks and five kills in a 10-point output for USA while Logan Eggleston also unloaded 10 markers.

Chiaka Ogbogu posted eight markers for the Americans, who returned to the Philippines four years after the country’s first VNL Women’s hosting stint in 2022.

USA will face the Czech Republic today at 4 p.m.

The Dominicans suffered a fifth loss in as many games. Paola Pena Isabel finished with eight points while Alondra Denis Tapia added five markers.

Dominican Republic will try to break the drought on Friday against Serbia.