Why Megan Young and Mikael Daez are the perfect ARMY couple

For longtime followers of Megan Young and Mikael Daez, one thing has always been clear: Their relationship is built on mutual support, shared passions and consistent willingness to champion each other’s happiness.
That dynamic is especially visible in Megan’s well known love for BTS, particularly Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin.
Like many ARMYs around the world, Megan’s journey into BTS began with a single song. What started as curiosity slowly turned into a deep appreciation for the group’s music, artistry and the comfort they brought into her life.
Over time, fans watched her embrace her identity as an ARMY with the same sincerity and enthusiasm that first made her relatable to audiences. At the center of that journey has always been Mikael.
While some might expect a husband to feel intimidated by his wife’s celebrity crush, Mikael has taken the opposite approach. Instead of teasing her or dismissing her excitement, he has become one of her biggest supporters. Every comeback, every fangirl moment and every BTS milestone has been something he has embraced with her.
Fans have grown even more fond of the Oreo Philippines ambassadors because of this dynamic.
Megan has never hidden her admiration for Jin, BTS’ oldest member, who is widely loved for his vocals, humor, visuals and warm personality.
Since BTS debuted in 2013, Jin has built a massive global following and earned the nickname “Worldwide Handsome.” For Megan, he remains her ultimate bias and she has always been open about it.
What makes their story even more charming is Mikael’s reaction.
Rather than seeing Jin as competition, Mikael responds with humor and confidence.
In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, he said “I love my wife. My wife loves Seokjin but she loves Leon more,” referring to their son. The comment quickly became a fan favorite for its lighthearted tone.
Mikael’s support goes beyond jokes. He proudly calls himself an “ARMY husband” and has joined Megan in her BTS journey. He never treats her passion as something embarrassing. Instead, he celebrates it and often supports her during BTS related moments and events.
When Megan finally got to watch BTS in South Korea, Mikael called it “his wife’s moment” and made sure she could fully enjoy the experience.
Mikael has shared that BTS’ “Arirang” is one of his favorite workout songs while Megan said her BTS journey began with the track “ON” which drew her in immediately.
Although Jin remains Megan’s top bias she has also mentioned J-Hope and Jimin as her favorite bias wreckers. Mikael has always taken this in stride.
Beyond fandom their love story continues to resonate. After nine years together they married in January 2020 and welcomed their son Leon in May 2025.