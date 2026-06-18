Why Megan Young and Mikael Daez are the perfect ARMY couple

Over time, fans watched her embrace her identity as an ARMY with the same sincerity and enthusiasm that first made her relatable to audiences. At the center of that journey has always been Mikael.

While some might expect a husband to feel intimidated by his wife’s celebrity crush, Mikael has taken the opposite approach. Instead of teasing her or dismissing her excitement, he has become one of her biggest supporters. Every comeback, every fangirl moment and every BTS milestone has been something he has embraced with her.

Fans have grown even more fond of the Oreo Philippines ambassadors because of this dynamic.

Megan has never hidden her admiration for Jin, BTS’ oldest member, who is widely loved for his vocals, humor, visuals and warm personality.

Since BTS debuted in 2013, Jin has built a massive global following and earned the nickname “Worldwide Handsome.” For Megan, he remains her ultimate bias and she has always been open about it.

What makes their story even more charming is Mikael’s reaction.

Rather than seeing Jin as competition, Mikael responds with humor and confidence.