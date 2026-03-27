Stallion battles Tokyo Verdy 1969

Stallion punched a ticket to the knockout stages after being one of the two best third-place teams with a 1-0-2 win-draw-loss record.

Bannered by Filipinas players Olivia and Chandler McDaniel as well as Kayla Hawkinson and Bella Pasion, Stallion made history as the first Filipino club to secure a spot in the semifinal of the Women’s Champions League.

Stallion head coach Clint McDaniel said the girls are in high spirits as they attempt to shock the Japanese club.

“The girls look good. Everybody’s moving well, no injuries at the moment to speak of. We’re just getting everyone acquainted with the weather, the grass, and everything else as we move forward,” McDaniel said.

“We’re looking to go into the game pretty strong, and we’re here to win it.”

The Stallions will have to give everything they have if they want to beat Tokyo Verdy.

Known as Beleza, the club entered the quarterfinal undefeated after topping Group C with a 2-1-0 record.

Moka Hiwatari will be Tokyo Verdy’s main scoring threat with a total of two goals in three games.