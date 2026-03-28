Tokyo Verdy blanks Stallion, 5-0

Tokyo Verdy opened the floodgates in the second half as Nanami Kitamura and Hikaru Naomoto struck in the 48th and 71st minutes.

Miyu Matsunaga, who scored in the 82nd minute, and Rihona Ujihara who scored in the 85th minute, then put the finishing touches on Tokyo Verdy’s onslaught.

The Japanese club will be facing the winner between Melbourne FC of Australia and Nasaf of Uzbekistan in the semifinal.

Despite getting knocked out, Chandler McDaniel remains proud as they made it to the knockout stages.

Stallion booked a spot in the quarterfinal as one of the two best third-place teams in the tournament.

“You know, coming into this game, we knew that Japan was going to be a very strong team, just based on their results in the last stage and, of course, their reputation as a well-known football country. I think we still did really well,” McDaniel said.