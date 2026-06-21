Perfect timing: Destiny plays role in Thompson’s latest conquest

From Davao to Manila

Before the championships and accolades, the 32-year-old Thompson was just a kid from Davao del Norte with big dreams.

He showcased his skills in the 2010 Palarong Pambansa in Tarlac while representing Davao Region.

He admitted that without one of the biggest grassroots sporting events in the country, he might not have had a career in basketball at all.

“That’s the turning point of my career. Without the Palarong Pambansa, I wouldn’t have made it to Manila,” Thompson said.

“The Palarong Pambansa was a big deal back then and even now. It gives greater exposure to the games.”

He would go on to suit up for the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta from 2011 to 2015 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

There, he went on to win the NCAA Most Improved Player award in 2012 and the MVP award in 2014. The following year, Thompson joined forces with Troy Rosario, Baser Amer, Garvo Lanete and Chris Newsome as they powered the Happy Fresh Fighters to a solid run in the PBA D-League.

Never say die

Selected fifth overall by Ginebra in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft, Thompson proved that he would become the new pillar of the most popular ballclub in the country.

Thompson already has eight PBA titles to go along with three Finals MVP awards, two Best Player of the Conference honors and a league MVP trophy.

But if there was one performance that would be etched in the Kings’ lore, it would be his Game 7 showing last Wednesday.

Already battling a nagging hamstring injury that he had been dealing with since the semifinal clash against Rain or Shine, Thompson was knocked down by Kelly Williams with 11:06 remaining in the first quarter and suffered a cut under his left eye.

But instead of sitting out to get himself checked, he soldiered on and embodied Ginebra’s “never-say-die” mantra, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds to help deliver the franchise’s 16th PBA title.

“Thank God, I think the more bumps I get, the bigger the chances for us to win,” he said in jest.

“This is all part of the game. We were both aggressive. I hit him, then he hit me. This is a bruising series. It just so happened that I got hurt but it made me stronger so the pain was truly worth it.”

There are nights when a championship is measured not by the points scored, the rebounds gathered or the trophies raised, but by the scars left behind by the journey.

For Thompson, Ginebra’s latest title was not simply the culmination of a conference-long pursuit; it was the reward for every struggle endured, every sacrifice made and every painful moment that tested his faith.

As confetti rained down and teammates embraced one another in celebration, Thompson’s thoughts were not about personal achievements or individual recognition.

Instead, his focus remained on the collective triumph.

“I just want to celebrate this one so badly,” he said, clutching the Finals MVP trophy that will serve as the latest addition to his growing collection.”

“So, I really have nothing to say. Just thankful for what happened to all of us. Everybody’s happy when you win a championship.”