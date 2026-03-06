Rhian Ramos opens up about split from Sam Verzosa

Actress Rhian Ramos has publicly confirmed that she and entrepreneur Sam Verzosa are no longer together, revealing that their relationship actually ended months ago.

The Kapuso star addressed the matter during a candid interview on the talk show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, where she spoke about several controversies that had recently surrounded her name. Among the topics discussed was the status of her relationship with Verzosa.

During the interview, Rhian straightforwardly confirmed the breakup.

“Yes, we’ve broken up already. We are not in a romantic relationship anymore,” she said.

The actress explained that she chose to speak about it only now after Verzosa himself had also mentioned their status in a separate interview.

“I think it’s only now that I feel comfortable with saying that because he’s confirmed it also in an interview and I read about it na.”

According to Rhian, the relationship quietly ended months ago.

“We broke up in October of last year. Of course, it’s a relationship between two people so it is quite private.”

Despite the separation, the actress emphasized that both of them have reached a peaceful point after the breakup and are focusing on personal growth.

“I just want everyone to know that we are in a peaceful place now. I would say that we are both focusing on ourselves, trying to be better versions of ourselves.”

Rhian added that while they are not in constant communication, they still speak whenever necessary. She believes that distance can be an important part of moving forward.

“Time, you need that so you are not confused and you have time heal and move on. But we are able to talk to each other or text each other if there’s something that we need to talk about.”

She further reflected on the importance of stepping back after a relationship ends.

“Sometimes you need to move far away from it so that you can see the big picture and kind of heal you.”

Speculation about their relationship had already surfaced online in December after social media users noticed that the two were no longer following each other on Instagram. The online chatter eventually pulled other personalities into the conversation, including content creator Wil Dasovich, whom some netizens speculated might have been involved in the split.

Rhian strongly dismissed those claims.

“This is one of the most crazy and embarrassing parts of everything that I’ve been reading about myself lately. Because it is so unconnected and I don’t know why anyone would bring him in an issue like this.”

She clarified that Dasovich is simply a longtime friend.

“Wil is my friend. He’s one of my guy friends and he has been for a long time.”

The actress also expressed frustration that the YouTuber had been dragged into the issue.

“I don’t know what the purpose is. What’s that for? To slut shame me or to make me look like a cheater?”

She ended the clarification by apologizing to Dasovich and his family for the unnecessary speculation.

“We’re just friends…Sorry to Wil and his family that someone brought you in this.”

Meanwhile, Verzosa also addressed his personal life in a recent interview, describing his current status as single.

“Sabi ko nga, I’m in love with life. Personally, hindi pa siguro ako ready to be in a relationship.”

He added that he is currently focusing on himself.

“Parang single ka pero hindi ka naman available. Self-love muna.”

Rhian and Sam first confirmed their relationship publicly in 2022 after appearing together at the GMA Gala 2022. Over the years, their romance occasionally became a topic of online discussion, including moments when eagle-eyed fans noticed social media changes between them.