Where summer style begins: Inside SM Woman Active’s swimwear launch

This idea carried through the recent launch of SM Woman Active, which introduced its latest swimwear collection at SM Makati.

The space was set up to feel less like a typical mall event and more like a preview of a holiday — easy, relaxed and quietly festive, with light treats and a steady hum of music in the background.

At the center was a runway presentation featuring a mix of one-piece and two-piece styles. The collection leans into a balance of classic and playful: solid, sun-washed tones, polka dots and brighter prints that feel suited for everything from planned beach trips to last-minute resort stays.