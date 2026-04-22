Summer ready with SM Woman's new swimwear line

This idea carried through the recent launch of SM Woman Active, which introduced its latest swimwear collection at SM Makati.

The space was set up to feel less like a typical mall event and more like a preview of a holiday—easy, relaxed, and quietly festive, with light treats and a steady hum of music in the background.

At the center was a runway presentation featuring a mix of one-piece and two-piece styles. The collection leans into a balance of classic and playful: solid, sun-washed tones, polka dots, and brighter prints that feel suited for everything from planned beach trips to last-minute resort stays.

The pieces are designed with movement in mind—something you can pack, wear, and not fuss over too much.

Iza Calzado made an appearance in a clean, understated one-piece paired with a knitted skirt, showing how the swimwear can easily work beyond the water.

Around her, models moved through the space in looks that ranged from minimal to more statement-making, but all grounded in wearability.

Beyond the runway, the event added smaller, more personal touches. Guests could have outfits turned into illustrated keepsakes by an on-site artist, while a pop-up area recreated a beach-like setting inside the store—complete with soft, sunlit tones and displays that made browsing feel less overwhelming.

In the end, it wasn’t just about the swimwear itself but the process around it—the anticipation, the trying on, the quiet excitement of getting ready.

Whether you’re actually heading out of town or just dressing for the heat in the city, it’s a reminder that summer style can be simple, accessible, and already within reach