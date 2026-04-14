ARTFUL SUMMER

Summer 2026 is reimagining resort wear as a living gallery. The coveted tropical shorelines meets the studio as Coco Cabaña’s Beach Art Club arrives at the SM Store. This curated capsule transforms breathable linen-blend canvases into sun-drenched masterpieces, where midi and maxi silhouettes play host to oversized botanical sketches of lilies and pomegranates. It is a sophisticated fusion of the whimsical and the structured — where avant-garde graffiti doodles and ombre gradients elevate the tropical narrative into the realm of high-art heritage.

In this aesthetic, form follows the effortless rhythm of island life. Every detail is a deliberate stroke of genius — from smocked back paneling to delicate shoulder ties echoing femininity that transitions seamlessly from seaside day to night. This is a collection designed for the modern muse — a visual travel journal rendered in fabric that proves style is the ultimate art form.