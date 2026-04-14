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ARTFUL SUMMER

This summer, the iconic store presents art you can wear — a curation of four painterly looks to sizzle under the haute tropical sun.
ARTFUL SUMMER
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Summer 2026 is reimagining resort wear as a living gallery. The coveted tropical shorelines meets the studio as Coco Cabaña’s Beach Art Club arrives at the SM Store. This curated capsule transforms breathable linen-blend canvases into sun-drenched masterpieces, where midi and maxi silhouettes play host to oversized botanical sketches of lilies and pomegranates. It is a sophisticated fusion of the whimsical and the structured — where avant-garde graffiti doodles and ombre gradients elevate the tropical narrative into the realm of high-art heritage.

In this aesthetic, form follows the effortless rhythm of island life. Every detail is a deliberate stroke of genius — from smocked back paneling to delicate shoulder ties echoing femininity that transitions seamlessly from seaside day to night. This is a collection designed for the modern muse — a visual travel journal rendered in fabric that proves style is the ultimate art form.

ARTFUL SUMMER
Masterful prologue: The contemporary tropicalist at Resort by ArteFino

Equally weaving coveted style this season and elevating women’s fashion is The Woven Escape Collection by Parisian. This curated edit redefines summer’s sartorial language, with the enduring beauty of artisanal textures. From the architectural precision of basket-weave totes to the organic allure of raffia accents, each piece is grounded in a sophisticated palette of sun-baked tan, olive and soft creams.

PARISIAN Claire single strap open-weave flat.
PARISIAN Claire single strap open-weave flat.

This collection emphasizes the relevance of form and functionality. The iconic local shoe brand masterfully balances breathable comfort with a high-fashion profile. Think espadrille wedges and minimally-woven flats for comfortable all-day wear, while structured handbags adorned with subtle wooden beads offer a polished finish to fluid linen “co-ords.” It is a celebration of understated craftsmanship designed for the modern effortless woman who moves with true summer style.

This summer, the iconic store presents art you can wear — a curation of four painterly looks to sizzle under the haute tropical sun.

MADELA woven striped slouchy shoulder bag.
MADELA woven striped slouchy shoulder bag.
MILEY woven bag with braided handle and subtle tag in rich earth and sunlit hues.
MILEY woven bag with braided handle and subtle tag in rich earth and sunlit hues.
PARISIAN Mara textured curved shoulder bag with bead accents.
PARISIAN Mara textured curved shoulder bag with bead accents.
MAAN compact shoulder bag with a textured finish, slim strap and charm detail.
MAAN compact shoulder bag with a textured finish, slim strap and charm detail.
MIKAELA compact boxy bag with a woven exterior, top handle and clasp closure.
MIKAELA compact boxy bag with a woven exterior, top handle and clasp closure.
BEA wide strap mule with espadrille-inspired sole.
BEA wide strap mule with espadrille-inspired sole.
BERNIZ tan wedge in woven espadrille sole and sleek ankle strap.
BERNIZ tan wedge in woven espadrille sole and sleek ankle strap.
BAMBI classic Maryjane flat with a soft fabric upper, contrast trim and espadrille-inspired sole.
BAMBI classic Maryjane flat with a soft fabric upper, contrast trim and espadrille-inspired sole.
ARTISTRY in bloom Oversized poppies and wild hibiscus are reimagined as wearable watercolors, where every delicate petal and hand-painted stroke whispers of an organic, painterly romance. It’s a botanical masterwork with a distinctly soulful touch.
ARTISTRY in bloom Oversized poppies and wild hibiscus are reimagined as wearable watercolors, where every delicate petal and hand-painted stroke whispers of an organic, painterly romance. It’s a botanical masterwork with a distinctly soulful touch.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of SM Store
A SKETCHBOOK come to life This dress captures a sun-drenched Mediterranean spirit through a vibrant, hand-drawn collage of primary bolds and soft pastels. It’s coastal chic with a playful, illustrative soul.
A SKETCHBOOK come to life This dress captures a sun-drenched Mediterranean spirit through a vibrant, hand-drawn collage of primary bolds and soft pastels. It’s coastal chic with a playful, illustrative soul.
Summer 2026 fashion trends
SM Store resort wear collection
Coco Cabaña Beach Art Club

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