Hats off to ‘King of the Universe’

Quirky hats were all on for the birthday celebrator! We donned our most stylish hats for Bernie Caramba, “King of the Universe,” as he celebrated his special day.
Manila House was vibing and thriving with live music and the buzz of the celebrator’s good friends having fun. Of course, our favorite Marcy David Sr. was playing and giving us all the good tunes for the night! We had an amazing time meeting new friends and catching up with old ones, tons of photo ops, and enjoying the delicious buffet.
Thank you for the fabulous party, dearest Bernie. Keep enjoying life! Cheers!