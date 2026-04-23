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Hats off to ‘King of the Universe’

AGILE ZAMORA
Published on

Quirky hats were all on for the birthday celebrator! We donned our most stylish hats for Bernie Caramba, “King of the Universe,” as he celebrated his special day.

AGILE ZAMORA
Honoring the OG ‘Party Queen,’ Nene Leonor

Manila House was vibing and thriving with live music and the buzz of the celebrator’s good friends having fun. Of course, our favorite Marcy David Sr. was playing and giving us all the good tunes for the night! We had an amazing time meeting new friends and catching up with old ones, tons of photo ops, and enjoying the delicious buffet.

Thank you for the fabulous party, dearest Bernie. Keep enjoying life! Cheers!

AGILE ZAMORA
Nova Villa’s star-studded 80th birthday bash
THE ‘King of the Universe’ Bernie Caramba (middle) and ‘Mrs. Universe Vivian’ Caramba (fourth from left) with their children, Micah, Ricah and Licah.
THE ‘King of the Universe’ Bernie Caramba (middle) and ‘Mrs. Universe Vivian’ Caramba (fourth from left) with their children, Micah, Ricah and Licah.
THE columnist, Angola Consul Helen Ong and Nini Licaros.
THE columnist, Angola Consul Helen Ong and Nini Licaros.
REGINE Tolentino and Brenda Ngo.
REGINE Tolentino and Brenda Ngo.
CONSUL General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Joanne Matschuk.
CONSUL General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma and Joanne Matschuk.
DEAN Deaker, Georgette Wilson, Joy Roman and Mildred Vitangcol.
DEAN Deaker, Georgette Wilson, Joy Roman and Mildred Vitangcol.
MILO Bondoc and Cielo Reboredo.
MILO Bondoc and Cielo Reboredo.
BO Muralla, Alice Samson and Dr. Elsie Pascua.
BO Muralla, Alice Samson and Dr. Elsie Pascua.
ARIEL Arce, Jennifer Angel and Michelle Arce.
ARIEL Arce, Jennifer Angel and Michelle Arce.
NYMPHA Javier and Shilpa Tolani.
NYMPHA Javier and Shilpa Tolani.
Manila House Celebration
Bernie Caramba
birthday party

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