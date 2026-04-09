Honoring the OG ‘Party Queen,’ Nene Leonor

Parties will never be the same without her. Her ability to celebrate and live life to the fullest well into her 90s is one of the things we admired most about her. She was even celebrating ’til 6 a.m.! That’s Tita Nene for you. She will celebrate with you, and for you. She hosted many parties, and I’m blessed one of them was my birthday party every year. I’ll never forget her kindness and generosity.

Now it’s our turn to host. We honored her life and paid tribute to her 40 days with two epic bashes. The first one was at our favorite Mezzanine Restaurant in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) with 115 of her family and friends. It was an evening overflowing with love, food and wine. It was a fun collaboration planned by me, with dear friends Nini Licaros, Yoli Ayson, Bobby Alvarez Jr. and Alice Samson.