Nova Villa’s star-studded 80th birthday bash

Although she did not grow up rich, she had some exposure to the refinements of life. She was therefore able to adjust quite well to the various intricacies of show business.

Nova can dine with kings – actually, leaders in government and the private sectors. But she will always be at ease in the company of paupers, especially since she regularly serves in a religious community. Nova will always be one of the most level-headed people in entertainment. A rarity in the topsy-turvy world of showbiz.

She can be fiercely independent, too. And self-sufficient. Unlike some of her pretentious showbiz contemporaries who are chauffeur-driven, she goes to her appointments by booking a Grab ride. Or even hailing a regular cab.

In the kitchen, she moves fast and will put to shame culinary graduates while prepping food. Oh, she hates wasting food. She will eat anything laid out on the table. Her favorite dishes? Pinakbet and other Ilocano specialties. Nova enjoys basically simple-to-prepare and nutritional food. Simplicity is her key to happiness.

And now that Nova turned 80 – last 13 April – surely you didn’t expect her to behave like some pampered doyenne to be honored in a lavish feast at the Manila Hotel. She partied instead in an unpretentious drinking joint called Pier Juan along Roces Avenue in Quezon City.

Nova discovered this watering hole when she decided to watch the performance of Gloria Romero’s daughter, Maritess Gutierrez, who sings with a band that plays every Wednesday at Pier Juan. Last year, when Nova’s only child, Jenny, came to visit from the US, mother and daughter decided to dine at Pier Juan. Even Jennifer fell in love with the place.

It was decided then that Nova would hold her 80th birthday there. No luxurious hotel for her where the food portions are small – with the price per head ultra-expensive. Jenny would have gladly suggested a more elegant venue for her mother’s birthday party. But she knows Nova too well. Nova would want her guests to simply relax and enjoy the night away.

And have fun we did. Jenny flew in early in April to start preparing for her mother’s birthday. She came home with her four children – to the delight of grandma Nova.

The guests were a mix of relatives, people from Nova’s religious community (the nuns were in habits) and only about 15 friends from show business. Jenny took charge of the event – and it was a success.